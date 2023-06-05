New Bunker Tanker Design Holds Biofuels, Conventional Fuels and Captured Carbon

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The design will allow the tanker to hold HSFO, VLSFO, MGO, biofuels and carbon captured from other vessels with the appropriate systems.. Image Credit: Sener

A new bunker delivery vessel has been designed with the capability to hold conventional marine fuels, biofuels and captured carbon.

Technology and engineering firm Sener recently completed designing the new vessel, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The design will allow the tanker to hold HSFO, VLSFO, MGO, biofuels and carbon captured from other vessels with the appropriate systems.

"The naval sector must achieve more energy efficient vessels and reduce its emissions to comply with the new requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the European Union (EU) in terms of controlling greenhouse gas emissions," the company said in the statement.

"Sener's new tanker ship design features a complete emission reduction and management system made up of a CO2 capture and storage system, a selective catalytic reduction, or SCR, system (process to convert nitrogen oxides into diatomic nitrogen and water, with help from a catalyst) and a sulfate cleaning system.

"It is also set up to store the CO2 captured by other vessels in the vicinity, promoting the capture of this compound in the area of operations, and thus help reduce emissions locally."