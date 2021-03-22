BUNKER JOBS: TECO 2030 Seeks Engineer for Future Funnel Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday March 22, 2021

Technology company TECO 2030 is seeking to hire a lead automation/electro engineer to work on its Future Funnel project as well as fuel cells for shipping.

The company is looking for candidates with four or five years of experience and a formal degree in electrification, automation or cybernetics, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn.

The role will include working on the company's Future Funnel project -- in which it is seeking to develop a ship's funnel that can address a range of emissions including carbon -- as well as its work on fuel cells for the shipping industry.

The job posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Electro/Automation discipline within all design and project phases
  • Preparing all relevant documentation, diagrams, codes/protocol, procedures
  • Interface management towards ship power electronics/automation systems
  • Coordination and negotiation of commercial aspects with collaborators
  • Participate in project execution and studies, establishment of fuel cell factory/Innovation Centre
  • Contribute to new product development and system design for state-of-the-art technology
  • QA/QC activities (support)
  • Onsite/Onboard testing, troubleshooting and commissioning of Future Funnel and Fuel Cell systems
  • Stay up to date on new processes, technology, rules and regulations
  • Continuous system development, field service and remote-control support

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com