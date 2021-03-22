BUNKER JOBS: TECO 2030 Seeks Engineer for Future Funnel Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Technology company TECO 2030 is seeking to hire a lead automation/electro engineer to work on its Future Funnel project as well as fuel cells for shipping.

The company is looking for candidates with four or five years of experience and a formal degree in electrification, automation or cybernetics, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn.

The role will include working on the company's Future Funnel project -- in which it is seeking to develop a ship's funnel that can address a range of emissions including carbon -- as well as its work on fuel cells for the shipping industry.

The job posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Electro/Automation discipline within all design and project phases

Preparing all relevant documentation, diagrams, codes/protocol, procedures

Interface management towards ship power electronics/automation systems

Coordination and negotiation of commercial aspects with collaborators

Participate in project execution and studies, establishment of fuel cell factory/Innovation Centre

Contribute to new product development and system design for state-of-the-art technology

QA/QC activities (support)

Onsite/Onboard testing, troubleshooting and commissioning of Future Funnel and Fuel Cell systems

Stay up to date on new processes, technology, rules and regulations

Continuous system development, field service and remote-control support

