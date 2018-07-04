Demand for Marine Battery Power set to Rise

Marine fuel banned from fjords by 2027 (file image/pixabay)

Battery manufacturer Corvus Energy is to build a new factory in Norway to meet the anticipated increase in demand for battery power from the marine sector.

The factory will incorporate robotics in the battery manufacturing process the company was reported as saying by the American Journal of Transportation.

"This factory will enable us to quickly test and develop new systems that can meet the future needs of the industry," chief executive Geir Bjoerkeli was quoted as saying.

The Norwegian government is to ban ship emissions from its fjords by 2027 necessating a move away from oil-derived bunker fuel to electric power.

Corvus said that it plans to upgrade its factory near the Canadian port of Vancouver to better position the company to meet demand from north America.

Corvus is based in Vancouver and Bergen.