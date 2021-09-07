IBIA Seeks Industry Feedback on 2022 IP Week Dinner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Industry body IBIA is seeking feedback on how to hold its annual dinner during the IP Week industry events in London in February if COVID-19 is still restricting members' ability or willingness to travel.

The organisation has sent an emailed survey to its members asking about the event, scheduled during IP Week on February 22-24 of next year.

IBIA plans to change the event -- normally a large seated dinner with 1,000 or more guests -- to a cocktail evening.

In the survey the organisation has asked its members whether they are likely to travel to London for IP Week, and whether they would be satisfied with the event following prevailing COVID-19 rules in the UK, or whether it should insist on attendees demonstrating that they have been fully vaccinated or have passed a COVID-19 test.

The dinner during IP Week is normally a significant source of funding for IBIA. For 2021 the event switched to being an alternate digital-only networking format.

IBIA members and non-members can complete the feedback questionnaire here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdXGwKsn2CAzGwFsOFmRenQFxDgiFWk_eAqsKePqIGEIXGxuA/viewform