IMO2020: High Sulfur Bunker Ban a "Step in the Right Direction" Says DMA

Andreas Nordseth, Director General, Danish Maritime Authority. Image Credit: DMA

The Danish Maritime Authority has welcomed last week's decision by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to back a ban on the carriage of high sulfur bunkers as part of efforts to simplify enforcement of a global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel that comes into force on January 1, 2020.

"The proposal to ban the on-board presence of high sulphur content fuel globally is a step in the right direction. We are striving to reduce distortional practices among the various flag States, and this ban will make it easier to enforce the regulations and, thus, help ensure a level playing field," said Andreas Nordseth, Director General of the Danish Maritime Authority.

Ships fitted with scrubbers or other approved technology that allow them to achieve an equivalent level of compliance while burning otherwise noncompliant fuel will be exempted from the ban,