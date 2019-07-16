Safe Bulkers Deems First Scrubber Retrofit a Success

Alfa Laval PureSOx scrubber. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Dry bulk operator Safe Bulkers has deemed the completion of its first scrubber retrofit is a success.

The open-loop, Alfa Laval PureSOx unit was fitted to its 2009-built Post-Panamax MV Martine at Cosco Guangzhou shipyard during scheduled dry-docking for the vessel’s second special survey.

Tests during the unit's commissioning showed it can “comfortably” scrub down to the 0.10%S sulfur limit for emissions control areas (ECAs) within Europe and North America. The sulfur content of the fuel used for testing was not specified.

Safe Bulkers plans to install a total of 18 scrubbers to its vessels this year and a 19th during Q1 2020, in line with its retrofit programme announced last year.