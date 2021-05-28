Mercuria Joins Maritime Emissions Data Transparency Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shipping industry's emissions are increasingly coming under scrutiny. File Image / Pixabay

Commodity firm Mercuria has joined a project seeking to increase transparency about the shipping industry's emissions.

Mercuria will share the emissions data of its fleet with the C4IR Oceans project Ocean Data Platform, the company said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"The partnership with Mercuria and their sharing of data enables the Ocean Data Platform to compare our results in the application "Next Generation Shipping Emissions Tracking" with the real world and tune our models using machine learning techniques," Morgens L Mathiesen, head of industry at C4IR Ocean, said in the statement.

"This enables an unprecedented view into how the global shipping fleet is operating and thereby highlighting areas for improvement, the old saying "what gets measured gets managed" still rings true.

"We hope others will follow in the footsteps of Mercuria and share their data as well."

C4IR Ocean was founded in 2019 with the aim of developing data-driven solutions to make the ocean more resilient and economically productive.