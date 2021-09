New Credit Risk Analyst Joins Infospectrum

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nikos Kokolinakis joins Infospectrum as Credit Risk Analyst. Image Credit: Infospectrum / Nikos Kokolinakis

Marine Credit reporting and risk management firm Infospectrum has announced Nikos Kokolinakis has joined as Credit Risk Analyst based in London.

Kokolinakis was most recently an analyst / reporter with Argus Media, prior to which he was an analyst with VantagePoint S.A..

"Prior to his new role with us, Nikos produced price assessments and analysis of international shipping and commodity markets, with a focus on the crude oil and tanker segments," Infospectrum said in a post today noting Kokolinakis' arrival.

"Nikos holds an MSc in Shipping Trade and Finance from Bayes Business School and a BSc in International European and Economic studies from University of Macedonia," it added.