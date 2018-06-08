Expansion at LNG Bunker Transfer Firm

Completed KLAW LNG Emergency Release Couplings at the company’s technology. Image Credit: KLAW

KLAW LNG today said it has expanded its manufacturing and test facilities at its Great Yarmouth Technology Centre in the UK.

"This significant additional investment has been made to support the growing customer demand for KLAW LNG transfer systems," the company said.

KLAW LNG designs and manufactures various ship-to-ship and bunkering LNG transfer systems, including its Emergency Release Systems designed to minimise risk of LNG spillage by shutting down flow of LNG when an emergency occurs during transfer.

The news comes at the end of a particularly bullish week for the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the marine space, with Peter Livanos, chairman of GasLog saying it was "inevitable" that LNG bunkers would eventually become the industry's dominant marine fuel.