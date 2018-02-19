NSI Launches Quarterly 2020 Market Overview Report

Paul Hardy, NSI. Image Credit: NSI

Nautical Supply International Limited (NSI) has launched a new IMO 2020-focused "Quarterly 2020" market overview report.

"The premise behind it is to give concise and clear advice on the challenges and opportunities in the run up to 2020. In the first instalment I will explore opportunities in the high sulphur fuel oil market pre-2020 as well as looking at demand and supply issues post 2020 for compliant fuel," NSI's Paul Hardy told Ship & Bunker.

"The second part of the report tackles potential supply imbalances and how it effects scrubber economics. Tied in with this is a section on the challenges for the hedging market and the price reporting agencies.

“ Our aim is not to sit on the fence but to give our clear opinion on the major challenges the market faces Paul Hardy, NSI

"Lastly, I have included a section on credit and practical solutions to increase credit availability in advance of price hikes in 2020."

The introduction of a global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel from January 1, 2020 is expected to have significant impact on the bunker markets for both buyers and sellers and marine fuel.

"Our aim is not to sit on the fence but to give our clear opinion on the major challenges the market faces," said Hardy, adding that the market intelligence in the report is not for public consumption, and available on request to clients and marine fuel purchasers.

To request a copy of the report email: paul@nauticalsupply.co.uk