Inactive Boxship Fleet Drops to 5.1% of Total Capacity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container shipping may be starting to recover from this year's crisis. File Image / Pixabay

Inactive capacity in the container ship fleet has dropped to 5.1% of total global capacity, according to shipping intelligence service Alphaliner.

The inactive total dropped to 264 ships representing 1.2 million million TEU as of July 20, Alphaliner said in its weekly research note. That was down by about 355,286 TEU from the previous month, the company said.

Just 28 ships are now inactive solely for scrubber retrofits, the company said, down from 36 ships in its previous survey.

Earlier this week consultancy Sea-Intelligence reported North American laden container imports were declining at a slower rate than previously in June, raising the possibility of a rally in the third quarter.