IMO's Kitack Lim to Deliver Keynote Speech at IBIA Convention

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kitack Lim has served as IMO Secretary General since 2016. Image Credit: IMO

IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim is set to deliver the keynote speech at IBIA's annual convention later this year.

Lim will deliver the speech at the opening of the IBIA Annual Convention 2021, to be held online on November 2-4, a representative of the organisation told Ship & Bunker last week.

The convention will address recent marine emissions regulatory developments in the European Union and at the IMO, the state of the shipping and bunker industries and the ongoing shift to alternative marine fuels.

The format for the event will be a mixture of on-demand presentations, panel discussions with live question and answer sessions and a virtual exhibition hall, IBIA said.

For more information, click here or email convention@ibia.net .