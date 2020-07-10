Wärtsilä Extends 'Expert Insight' Service Package to 2-Stroke Engines and Scrubbers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company aims to help shipowners predict when maintenance will be needed. File Image / Pixabay

Engineering company Wärtsilä has extended its Wärtsilä Expert Insight maintenance offering to two-stroke engines and scrubbers, the company said Friday.

The package was launched in November 2019 for four-stroke engines, and uses artificial intelligence and other advanced techniques to help the owner identify problems with the systems and predict where maintenance will be necessary.

"The launch of Expert Insight last year took predictive maintenance to the next level, allowing us to detect a greater percentage of issues than previously, and at an even earlier stage," Frank Velthuis, director of digital product development at Wärtsilä, said in an emailed statement.

"This enables the experts in our expertise centres to deliver fast and proactive advice to customers, thus increasing operational uptime."