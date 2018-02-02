Bunker Holding Consolidates its Global Physical Supply Units Under "Bunker One" Brand

Bunker Holding has brought its physical supply entities under the Bunker One brand. Image Credit: Bunker One / Bunker Holding Group

Bunker Holding Group (BHG) today announced it has united and rebranded its global physical bunker supply entities as Bunker One as it looks to expand its global physical presence.

"All physical entities are rebranded and going forward, all physical entities will operate under the new brand name Bunker One," Bunker Holding stated.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, the Bunker One brand has been in development for over a year and, although there was no formal announcement made at the time, last year BHG confirmed to Ship & Bunker the brand was previously focused on streamlining service delivery to its top tier customers.

"We have decided to strengthen our global physical presence to grow our range of offerings to our valuable clients worldwide. This venture will unite all present physical supply locations within our group under one name and one brand," said Peter Zachariassen, Global Director Physical, Bunker One.

"We are confident that this move will support our operational flexibility and efficiency even further. Therefore, Bunker One will also become the platform from which we will expand our world-wide physical presence."

That expansion will take place "in the near future", Bunker Holding added.

"The ambition is to remain the most preferred bunkering partner in the industry, and BHG works diligently and passionately to fulfil that ambition, whatever it takes."

Adding his thoughts to the move, Carl Johan von Sydow, Purchase & Project Manager, Bunker One (Sweden) said: "Just now is the right time to join forces and become one to take advantage of a fully-fletched brand. We look forward to providing our many valuable clients with the high brand value of Bunker One and world class customer service."

Bunker One says it now has regional offices in over 12 countries with 79 employees.