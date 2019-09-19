New Supplier to Offer IMO2020 VLSFO in Iraq

Bunkering in Iraq. Image Credit: Sea Crown Marine Services Company Limited

Sea Crown Marine Services Company Limited (Sea Crown) is the new physical bunker supplier in Iraq.

The company made its official announcement today, but commenced its operations in June after receiving its exclusive licence to supply bunkers in the country's territorial waters from the State Company for Maritime Transport, Ministry of Transport, Iraq.

Sea Crown currently offers RMG 380 cSt, RME 180 cSt, and both high and low sulfur gasoil products to ISO-8217:2010 specifications.

IMO2020 grade 0.50% VLSFO will be available from next month.

For scrubber equipped vessels, Sea Crown says it is looking to use separate barges to cater to the requirements of LSFO and HSFO RMG products.

Supply is currently taking place at UMM Qasr berth and anchorage , Khor Al Zubair OPL and berth , and Basra A/B anchorage and Basra OPL.

At berth bunkering for Basra Oil Terminal (BOT) will be offered in the near future.

Monthly sales volumes have already hit 20,000 to 25,000 mt/month, the supplier says.

Bunkering in Iraq had previously been offered through Al-Iraqia Shipping Services & Oil Trading (AISSOT). That operation ended earlier this year.

Although the bunkering venture new, Sea Crown Marine says it has been offering maritime services in the country since 2005.