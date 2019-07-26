Singapore Arrests Second Chinese Gas Carrier Linked to Iran Sanctions Violations

Vessel arrested. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore has arrested a second gas carrier linked to Chinese interests implicated in an alleged scheme to violate US sanction on Iran.

The latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore indicate VLGC Sea Dragon, owned by China's Kunlun Holdings, was arrested on Wednesday.

The arrest follows Monday's detention of Gas Infinity, another gas carrier owned by the firm.

While the specific reasons for the arrest remain unclear, Kunlun last month was accused of shipping LPG from Iran in violation of US sanctions.

A report by Bloomberg suggests that, despite the recent sanctions, between May and June at least five gas carriers loaded with LPG left Iran for China.