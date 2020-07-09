Unifeeder Signs Deal to Roll Out Fuel Efficiency Programme Across Entire Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Unifeeder plans to roll out the programme to its entire fleet. Image Credit: Unifeeder

Short-sea shipping company Unifeeder has signed a deal with start-up We4Sea to roll out its fuel efficiency monitoring programme across its entire fleet, the company said Wednesday.

We4Sea builds a digital model of a ship and applies real-world data on speed, draught, weather, wave heights, currents and wind to it, allowing the operator to monitor in real time its fuel efficiency performance and identify areas for improvement.

"Real-time monitoring and reporting is the first step in improving fuel-efficiency," Dan Veen, CEO of We4Sea, said in an emailed statement.

"Optimising fuel consumption of Unifeeder's fleet based on the findings will not only have a direct impact on financial results, but also improves operational efficiency and CO2 and SOx reduction."