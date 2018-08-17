Electrification of Ships Building Momentum: Rolls-Royce

Illustration of a ship system setup with batteries. This example shows a hybrid system for a tugboat. Image Credit: Rolls Royce

On the back of building momentum for the electrification of ships, Rolls-Royce is launching a new lithium-ion based energy storage system for ships.

Despite having delivered such systems since 2010, the new SAVe Energy system is a first for the company as previous systems were supplied by an external party.

The liquid cooled battery system is said to feature a modular design that enables the product to scale, and was developed in partnership with Color Line, Norled, and the Norwegian Coastal Administration Shipping Company.

”The electrification of ships is building momentum. From 2010 we have delivered battery systems representing about 15 MWh in total. However now the potential deployment of our patent pending SAVe Energy in 2019 alone is 10-18 MWh,” said Andreas Seth, Rolls-Royce, EVP Electrical, Automation and Control – Commercial Marine.