Corvus Energy to Supply Battery System for Coastal Cargo Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is under contruction in China. Image Credit: Arriva Shipping

Technology company Corvus Energy is set to provide a battery system for a hybrid coastal cargo vessel, the firm said Thursday.

Corvus will supply a 1,500 kWh battery pack that will reduce the vessel's fuel consumption by about 20%, or 400 mt/year, the company said in an emailed statement.

This fuel reduction will also deliver cuts in the vessel's carbon emissions, helping the shipowner towards the IMO 2030 and 2050 greehouse gas targets.

The ship is currently under construction for Arriva Shipping at the Dayang Offshore Equipment yard in China.

After delivery from there in the second half of this year, it will be completed in Norway and then operate in Northern Europe, the company said.