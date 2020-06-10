Stena Bulk Announces New Low-Emission Tanker Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new vessel design could be built today with existing technology. Image Credit: Stena Bulk

Shipping company Stena Bulk has designed a new type of chemical and refined products tanker aimed at minimising greenhouse gas emissions, the company said Wednesday.

Stena's IMOFlexMax design incorporates duel-fuel engines that can run on LNG as well as conventional bunker fuels, and additionally has Flettner rotors and solar panels to bring in some renewable power, the company said in an emailed statement.

The design could deliver greenhouse gas emissions reduction of at least 25% versus modern product tankers running on conventional bunkers, and the reduction could potentially reach 45%, Stena said.

The design could be built today with existing technology.

"The plan is for the IMOFlexMAX vessels to be deployed in Stena Bulk's logistics system in the global market," Erik Hånell, CEO at Stena Bulk, said in the statement.

"The IMOFlexMAX vessels will constitute an important asset for Stena Bulk, as well as for its partners, in strengthening our position as the market-leading, cross-trading specialists in the MR segment with increased efficiency and reduction of greenhouse gases."