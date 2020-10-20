UK: E-ferry Starts Sea Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Plymouth harbour. File Image / Pixabay.

An e-ferry -- a vessel powered only by electrictiy -- is being trialled in the United Kingdom.

The project has drawn together a number of business partners including two regional universities, Teignbridge Propellers and a UK government fund aimed at innovation in the maritime space, MarRI-UK. The project also has European Union funding.

The ship, which is a small passenger ferry, will be able to charge up its batteries at Plymouth where three 22 KwH charging units are to be installed, trade news provider electrive.com reports.

The ferry will start work next year.