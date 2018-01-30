Crude Prices Soft for a Second Day

It was another down day for oil prices as the market winces before tomorrow EIA report.

Domestic oil rigs increased last week and the US is on the verge of achieving the 10 million BPD production level.

Traders are bracing for a build for crude inventories for the first time in months as prices recede from 3 year highs.

Bunker prices continued to soften in the primary ports.

WTI MAR $64.50/BBL DOWN -$1.06/BBL

Brent MAR $69.02 /BBL DOWN -$0.44/BBL