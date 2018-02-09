Ship & Bunker Price Indications to Include Real Deal Data from BunkerEx

Ship & Bunker's price calculations will now include real deal data from BunkerEx. Image Credit: Pixabay / Ship & Bunker

Ship & Bunker today has announced it is set to make further improvements to the quality and value of its published daily bunker price indices through a new collaboration with hybrid bunker broker BunkerEx.

Already established as a key industry pricing reference, Ship & Bunker price indications are calculated using data collected from select local and global physical suppliers, traders, and brokers, plus market place pricing from ClearView, the pricing and analytics website of ClearLynx. ClearLynx is the largest online bunker procurement platform and gathers indications from suppliers to feed ClearView with accurate levels.

“ The collaboration with BunkerEx marks yet another improvement to the unique blend of data sources now used by Ship & Bunker Martyn Lasek, Editor, Ship & Bunker

From this month, calculations for Ship & Bunker price indications will also exclusively include a BunkerEx price that is derived from actual bunker transactions taking place on the BunkerEx platform.

"BunkerEx is about bringing new levels of transparency to the bunker market so we are excited to be able to further these efforts by contributing anonymized data from our platform to this important industry pricing reference," said BunkerEx CEO Ishaan Hemnani.

Martyn Lasek, Editor, Ship & Bunker, commented: "The collaboration with BunkerEx marks yet another improvement to the unique blend of data sources now used by Ship & Bunker to calculate our daily bunker price indications, providing our readers with the best overview of the market."