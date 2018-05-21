Eniram Signs on to Arista's Project Forward

Eniram, part of marine engineering company Wartsila, has joing project forward, a shipping project aimed at increased ship efficiencies.

The project is led by Athens-based Arista Shipping and features a bulk carrier fuelled by liquified natural gas (LNG).

Eniram's contribution will focus on monitoring and optimisation tools.

"The vessel design will enable compliance with all known, applicable, and anticipated regulations proposed by the International Maritime Organization," the company said in a statement.

"These include the Energy Efficiency Design Index 2025, SOx post-2020, and NOx Tier III without any after treatment," it added.

A letter of intent has been signed with a Chinese shipyard to build up to 20 bulk carrier using the new design.