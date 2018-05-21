Eniram Signs on to Arista's Project Forward

Monday May 21, 2018

Eniram, part of marine engineering company Wartsila, has joing project forward, a shipping project aimed at increased ship efficiencies.

The project is led by Athens-based Arista Shipping and features a bulk carrier fuelled by liquified natural gas (LNG).

Eniram's contribution will focus on monitoring and optimisation tools.

"The  vessel  design  will  enable  compliance  with  all  known,  applicable, and anticipated regulations proposed by the International Maritime Organization," the company said in a statement.

"These include the Energy Efficiency Design Index 2025, SOx  post-2020, and NOx Tier III without any after treatment," it added.

A letter of intent has been signed with a Chinese shipyard to build up to 20 bulk carrier using the new design.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com