Kiel Postpones Start of Cruise Season

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kiel expects to see no more cruise ships before May. Image Credit: Stephen Gergs

The port of Kiel in Germany has joined a growing list of authorities placing restrictions on the cruise industry, postponing the start of its cruise season for at least another month.

"In light of current developments regarding the spread of the coronavirus, the port of Kiel postpones the beginning of its cruise season," the port authority said in a statement on its website Monday.

"There will be no cruise ship calls in the port of Kiel presumably until the end of April."

Activity in the cruise industry is slowing down almost to a standstill with concerns over outbreaks on board ships.

Bunker demand from cruise ships makes up about 4% of the global 300 million mt/year marine fuel market, and ports like Miami with a particular focus on stems from cruise vessels will currently be seeing a sharp downturn in demand.