Gunvor Turns Shipowner, Orders "Scrubber-Ready" Tankers

Newbuild tankers to be ready next year (file image/pixabay)

Commodity trader Gunvor has linked up with shipping company Oceangold Tankers and investment fund Maas Capital to create a new ship owning company called ClearOcean Tankers.

Six tankers have been ordered from South Korean shipyards. The ships will be eco-friendly and "scrubber-ready" for 2019 delivery, the company said.

The ships will be chartered to Gunvor's shipping arm, Clearlake Shipping.

"Expanding into vessel ownership and taking advantage of the historically low shipbuilding prices to contract eco-friendly, scrubber-ready newbuilding tankers represented an attractive opportunity," said Jan Andersen, head of shipping at Clearlake.

"Teaming up with solid partners like Oceangold Tankers and Maas Capital enables us to control more vessels and to de-risk our investment."

Shipmanagement company Oceangold Tankers was set up by the Dragnis shipping family in 2007.

The Dragnis shipping company, Goldenport, was delisted from the London stock exchange in 2016 and the ships, in this case bulkers and boxships, were transferred back to Dragnis control.