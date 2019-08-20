ExxonMobil IMO2020 Lubes Available from Next Month

New lubes for new fuels. Image Credit: ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil says its new 40BN cylinder oil for use with 0.50% sulfur IMO2020 grade fuels will be available at key ports from next month.

From early September 2019 the Mobilgard 540 product will be offered at locations including Singapore, ARA, Fujairah, Houston, Pusan, and Hong Kong.

It will also be offered at additional locations through ExxonMobil's delivery network, the energy major added in an announcement today.

Frans Horjus, global marine lubricants manager at ExxonMobil, highlighted that inventory management as part of IMO2020 is just as important for lubes as it is for new fuels.

"The switch to a low-sulphur future will require careful stock management. As part of this procedure, vessel operators should work with fuel and lubricant suppliers that possess the technical skills to help them manage the switchover process."