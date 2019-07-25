Curoil Appoints New Commercial Manager

Curoil bunkering operations. Image Credit: Curoil

Curoil has announced the appointment Naurel Clemencia as Commercial Manager and Member of the Management Team of Curoil Group.

Clemencia has been with the company for eight years having most recently served as Head of Purchasing since September 2013.

He has also acted as Interim Commercial Manager since November last year.

"I am confident that Naurel's knowledge of the industry and vast experience in the commercial field will be of great value to Curoil," commented Managing Director of Curoil Group, Yamil Lasten.

Contact details are as follows:

Email: nclemencia@curoil.com

Tel: +599 9 432 0235