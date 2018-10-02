Dan-Bunkering Hires Staff to US Office

Danish bunker company Dan-Bunkering has added two members of staff to its US-based operation.

James Bourne, who has worked in the oil and gas fields for 15 years, joins as an accounting manager based in Houston.

Jake Thomas Maxwell joins the company's Stamford office as a junior bunker trader.

The company's US operation comprises 13 staff members in total, the company said.


Contact:

James Bourne
Mobile +1 832 526 4778
E-mail: jbo@dan-bunkering.com

Jake Thomas Maxwell
Mobile +1 346 290 1210
Email: jtm@dan-bunkering.com

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com