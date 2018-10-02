Dan-Bunkering Hires Staff to US Office

New hire: jake Thomas Maxwell (image credit/ Dan-Bunkering)

Danish bunker company Dan-Bunkering has added two members of staff to its US-based operation.

James Bourne, who has worked in the oil and gas fields for 15 years, joins as an accounting manager based in Houston.

Jake Thomas Maxwell joins the company's Stamford office as a junior bunker trader.

The company's US operation comprises 13 staff members in total, the company said.



Contact:

James Bourne

Mobile +1 832 526 4778

E-mail: jbo@dan-bunkering.com

Jake Thomas Maxwell

Mobile +1 346 290 1210

Email: jtm@dan-bunkering.com