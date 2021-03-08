Alfa Laval Plans 'Large-Scale' Tests of Methanol Bunkers in Unmodified Existing Engines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alfa Laval's Lars Skytte Jørgensen is looking for a shortcut to carbon-neutral shipping. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Engineering company Alfa Laval plans to carry out 'large-scale' tests of methanol as a marine fuel in existing unmodified engines.

The firm will carry out the tests at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre in Aalborg, Denmark, working closely with MAN Energy Solutions, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The company plans to "explore the possibility of running the centre's four-stroke, 2 MW diesel engine on methanol -- without modifications or another pilot fuel," it said.

"At present, combusting methanol requires a pilot ignition with fuel oil," Lars Skytte Jørgensen, vice president of the technology department at Alfa Laval's marine division, said in the statement.

"This necessitates two fuel lines and different types of fuel tanks on board.

"If methanol from renewable sources could be burned directly in standard compression engines, it would offer a shortcut to carbon-neutral shipping."

Container shipping giant Maersk has said it plans for its first carbon-neutral ship, a 2,000 TEU feeder vessel, to be running on synthetic or bio-methanol as soon as 2023.