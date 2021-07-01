Cape Horn Engineering Joins EcoClipper Sail Cargo Ship Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cape Horn was brought in specifically for computational fluid dynamics analysis for the vessel's hull shape. Image Credit: Cape Horn Engineering

Cape Horn Engineering has joined shipping company EcoClipper's project to design a sail cargo ship.

The firm is helping to design the EcoClipper500, a modern sail cargo vessel based on the design of the Dutch clipper Noach that launched in 1857, Cape Horn said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"The new EcoClipper fleet of ships will sail on four shipping lines with fixed schedules, thereby creating a new shipping logistics system for sail cargo vessels," the company said in the statement.

"Concentrating on the traditional principles of harnessing the power of wind for ship propulsion, the EcoClipper ship will offer emission-free sustainable transportation for cargo, passengers and trainees around the world's oceans."

