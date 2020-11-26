Multiple Vessels Arrested in Ongoing Bunker Payment Dispute

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessels arrested. File Image / Pixabay

A number of vessels have been arrested in India following action taken by Dubai-based Finera Trading DMCC as part of an ongoing bunker payment dispute, court records show.

Ship & Bunker became aware of the case this week when records filed at the High Court of Gujarat became public.

The most recent warrant for arrest was issued last Friday against MV Lucent as she lay at Deendayal Port, Kandla.

Finera's complaint alleges it supplied bunkers to the vessel that were accepted without protest for which the vessel owners have only made partial payment. Finera is also seeking monies accrued as interest for late payment.

The court has requested the defendant pay a total of some USD$208,500 to secure the vessel's release.

Ship database records indicate the handymax bulk carrier is controlled by Unifleet Management.

In September a similar complaint for non-payment of bunkers was filed by Finera involving the Unifleet controlled AG Valor.

Court records from Gujarat High Court indicate a warrant for the vessel's arrest was issued on September 4, 2020. Records indicate she was released on September 10 after the owners agreed to make a payment of USD$474,344.

Court records show that earlier this year Finera also made similar complaints against vessels New Lotus and First Bridge. that are controlled by Lebanon-based Overseas Bulker Enterprise Sal.

Ship & Bunker understands all the cases are related.

Both parties in the dispute have been contacted by Ship & Bunker for comment. Finera Trading has said its policy was not to make comment on disputes that are ongoing.