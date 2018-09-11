DFDS Makes $46m Scrubber Commitment

DFDS opting for scrubbers. Image Credit DFDS

DFDS today said in 2019 it will spend DKK 300 million ($46.6 million) installing scrubbers on 12 freight ferries deployed on freight routes in the Mediterranean between Turkey, Italy, Greece and France.

The move forms part of the shipowners compliance plans for the upcoming global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel, and follows what it said was its successful adoption of scrubber technology for compliance with the 0.10% sulfur cap in Europe’s emissions control areas (ECAs).

The hybrid units will be supplied by Danish outfit ME Production.

The announcement comes amid growing estimates for the number of vessels that will use the technology to keep burning otherwise noncompliant HSFO once the IMO 2020 rule comes into force, with Goldman Sachs recently pegging it at 3,125 installations by 2020.