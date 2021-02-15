BUNKER JOBS: Clipper Oil Seeks New Hires in San Diego and Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Experienced bunker traders are in demand at the start of 2021. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel and lubricant supplier Clipper Oil is seeking to hire two traders for its San Diego and Singapore offices.

The company is looking for an international fuel trader in San Diego and a bunker trader in Singapore, a representative told Ship & Bunker by email on Friday.

For the San Diego role the company lists the following primary responsibilities in a LinkedIn post:

The principal role of a Bunker Trader is to facilitate transactions between the fuel/bunker supplier and the client

Responsible for the purchase and sale of marine fuel/bunkers to shipowners, operators, charterers and traders

Maintain strong relationships with suppliers to service client requirements worldwide

Build long lasting relationships with clients, suppliers, business associates and other stakeholders

New business development and client prospecting

The primary responsibilities for the Singapore role are as follows:

You will be required to negotiate purchase and sales prices with our worldwide supplier and customer network

Efficiently deal with incoming inquiries and ensure timely quotations and delivery/movement of petroleum products

Manage customer accounts with direct responsibility for negotiating and executing sales transactions from start to finish: quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support

Work with our Operations Team and Credit Team to ensure all aspects of a trade are profitable, efficient and compliant

Make sales calls, cold calls, setup meetings and prospect potential new clients

Developing new business is a key part of this job

Potential candidates should apply through LinkedIn or contact careers@clipperoil.com. For further information, click here for the San Diego role and here for the Singapore job.