Carnival Corporation Sets 2050 Net-Zero Emissions Target

by Ship & Bunker News Team

By 2025 about 20% of Carnival's cruise capacity will be running on LNG. File Image / Pixabay

Cruise operator Carnival Corporation has set itself the target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The company has announced a new sustainability strategy this week. In an emailed statement on Wednesday the firm revealed the following sustainability commitments on climate action:

Achieve a 40% reduction in carbon rate per available lower berth day by 2030 , relative to a 2008 baseline

reduction in carbon rate per available lower berth day by , relative to a baseline Confirmation that the company peaked its absolute carbon emissions in 2011 , despite an approximately 20% capacity increase between 2011 and today with an additional 19% capacity increase on order, and a commitment to continue to reduce emissions over time, and identify a pathway to decarbonization

, despite an approximately capacity increase between and today with an additional capacity increase on order, and a commitment to continue to reduce emissions over time, and identify a pathway to decarbonization Expand its alternative fuels strategy across its liquefied natural gas (LNG) program and battery, fuel cell and biofuel capabilities

Deliver a 50% reduction in absolute air emissions of particulate matter by 2030 relative to a 2015 baseline, despite an over 10% capacity increase since 2015 and the additional 19% capacity increase on order

reduction in absolute air emissions of particulate matter by 2030 relative to a baseline, despite an over capacity increase since 2015 and the additional capacity increase on order Increase fleetwide shore power connection capability to at least 60% of the fleet by 2030

of the fleet by 2030 Achieve net carbon neutral operations by 2050

"Our highest responsibility and top priorities are always compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we touch and serve, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel," Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation, said in the statement.

"The 2030 goals and our aspirations for 2050 are an important next step in our sustainability journey and support our efforts to establish a path to zero emission cruising over time."

By 2025 about 20% of the company's cruise capacity will be running on LNG.