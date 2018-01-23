Bunker Jobs: NSI Looking for Brokers in the USA, Far East, and Europe

by Nautical Supply International Limited (NSI)

Nautical Supply International Limited (NSI) are expanding due to the increased demand for our services.

We are looking for experienced brokers in the USA, Far East and Europe.

We anticipate considerable growth of the company over the next two years and are looking to expand in line with our upcoming re-brand and new internal platforms.

Potential candidates will be offered an uncapped bonus structure and a flexible working environment.

A key requirement is for candidates to buy into the brand and to approach the job with enthusiasm and dilligence. We are looking for candidates who have experience in working in a competitive broking environment for top tier owners and charterers.

NSI is a privately owned company which is registered in the UK since 2003. It specialises in servicing blue chip clients on the spot, contract and hedging markets.

In the first instance please send CV in strictest confidence to Dave Wade, Managing Director, dave@nauticalsupply.co.uk