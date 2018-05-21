No "One Size Fits All" Answer to Reducing Shipping GHGs: Danish Shipping

Maria Skipper Schwenn: executive director: head of security, environment and maritime research, Danish Shipping. Image Credit: Danish Shipping

With the Shipping industry have pledged to reduce its annual GHG emissions at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008 levels, Danish Shipping says there will be no "one size fits all" solution for the world's fleet.

"The Danish fleet is relatively young, relatively energy efficient, and of course that creates opportunities. It also highlights the need for any regulatory measures to be put together in a way that you don’t get punished for having invested in an energy efficient vessel. You have to look at each segment individually. One size fits all is not going to work in measures," says Maria Skipper Schwenn: executive director: head of security, environment and maritime research, Danish Shipping.

While IMO's ultimate target is to reduce all Shipping emissions as soon as possible this century, commercially viable zero emission fuels or equivalent technologies are not expected to be available for some time.

"One of the possible short-term measures is tightening up EEDI - we need to look at the requirements for newbuilds. Phase 3 could be moved forward to 2022 for instance. But for large bulk carriers, it’s almost impossible to tighten up newbuild efficiency standards any more and this is a good example of one size not fitting all," Schwenn says.

"There are a variety of tools such as new antifouling paints, propellers, etc. This will all be necessary to reach the 2030 carbon intensity target. Wind assisted propulsion technology and other alternative propulsion systems will also be considered in order to reach the 2050 absolute reduction target."