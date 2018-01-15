PRESS RELEASE: NSI Teams Up With Ship & Bunker to Launch New Benchmark Bunker Buying Service

Benchmark Bunker Buying uses independent pricing from Ship & Bunker.

PRESS RELEASE

Nautical Supply International (NSI), the largest and best independent Bunker Broker, has teamed up with Ship & Bunker (S&B), the world's most popular bunker pricing index, to offer a new package of benchmark-focused broking services.

Launched today, all deliveries placed with NSI through the new Benchmark Bunker Buying service will be benchmarked against the trusted Ship & Bunker price indices. Customers receive bespoke reports detailing exactly how NSI's buying performance for those deliveries has faired against S&B's independent pricing.

Benchmark Bunker Buying reports can be custom built to match the Buyer's internal management needs and can include daily pricing, lead time performance, and contract vs spot analysis. In addition, NSI will monitor claims ratios and performance of suppliers as well as individual barges.

“ I am really excited to be teaming up with Ship And Bunker to provide this Broking/Benchmarking service Paul Hardy, NSI

There is no cost for the bunker buyer when using the Benchmark Bunker Buying service; NSI will charge a standard broking fee to the supplier as per a normal stem.

Key benefits for the Bunker Buyer:

You will get the premier global broking house, NSI, managing your enquiries.

You will avoid having to pay costly fees for benchmarking against other pricing indexes.

You will save time preparing and presenting reports for management.

"I am really excited to be teaming up with Ship And Bunker to provide this Broking/Benchmarking service. It is clear that large lifters and smaller buyers alike are all looking to improve their bunker buying process, particularly as 2020 approaches. With Benchmark Bunker Buying, the benefits of transparency coupled with expert knowledge of the supply chain create a compelling case. When we match this with state of the art analytics and reporting it is clear the service is unique and difficult to replicate by others," says NSI's Paul Hardy.

For more information on how Benchmark Bunker Buying can bring a new level of transparency and peace of mind to your bunker buying contact:

Paul Hardy at NSI:

Office: +44 1442 291430

Email: paul@nauticalsupply.co.uk

Mobile: +44 7807 722453

Skype: paul12345_1

ICE: phardy4

Or Email: bbb@shipandbunker.com