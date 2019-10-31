100 Containerships Offline for Scrubber Retrofits

Box ship. File Image / Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Scrubber retrofit activity in the run up to the new 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel has now taken 100 containerships out of action.

As at October 29, 86 vessels are at yards for scrubber retrofits and at least 14 are awaiting slots, according to the latest data from Alphaliner.

This equates to 770,309 TEU of capacity.

As Ship & Bunker reported in August, reports have indicated that retrofits have been taking longer than initially expected.

For box carriers, Alphaliner says this has lead to some vessles waiting at anchor for two to three weeks.

"With more than 500 containerships still scheduled to be retrofitted over the

coming twelve months, the current yard congestion problems are expected to

last for some time, well into next year," Alphaliner added in its weekly intelligence report.