Statoil Exercises One-Year Option on LNG-Powered PSV

Statoil will exercise a one-year option on the LNG-powered PSV Viking Energy. File Image / Pixabay

Norway's Statoil ASA (Statoil) will exercise a one-year option on an Eidesvik Offshore ASA (Eidesvik Offshore) platform supply vessel (PSV), the liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered Viking Energy, Splash 247 reports.

The vessel is set to be prepared to utilise shore power, and will receive equipment to improve bunker consumption measurement.

Viking Energy has been hailed as the world's first LNG-fuelled PSV, and has been on contract to Statoil since 2003.

As Ship & Bunker reported, Wärtsilä announced that it had signed an agreement with Eidesvik Offshore in May to install the bunker-saving hybrid system with batteries onboard the Viking Princess.