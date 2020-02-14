UK Bunker Supplier Greenergy Merges with Canada's BG Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Greenergy CEO Christian Flach will remain in charge of the combined business. Image Credit: Greenergy

UK-based fuel supplier Greenergy has merged with Canadian road fuel retailer BG Fuels, the company said Wednesday.

BG Fuels will be integrated into Greenergy over the course of the year, Greenergy said in a statement on its website, with current Greenergy CEO Christian Flach remaining in charge of the combined business.

BG Fuels CEO Joe Calderone will join the combined company's board.

Greenergy expanded its Northwest European bunker business this week with the announcement that it has chartered two new barges to operate in the Irish Sea and the English Channel.

Greenergy first entered the marine fuel market in 2018, and currently has physical supply locations in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.