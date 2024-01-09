Chevron's New GM for Marine Products to Focus on Sector's Decarbonization Ambitions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ayten Yavuz. General Manager, Global Marine Products business. Image Credit: Chevron

Chevron today announced the appointment of Ayten Yavuz as the new General Manager of its Global Marine Products business.

Yavuz has been with Chevron for over 32 years and was most recently its Regional Manager North West Europe and Americas.

In her new role, Yavuz “will be responsible for charting the course towards profitable growth, innovation, and development within the marine business sector,” Chevron said.

With the marine shipping industry’s focus now on reducing its emissions footprint, Chevron said she will also lead efforts “aimed at bolstering Chevron's commitment to participate in the marine industry's lower carbon future.”

“I am very proud and honoured to lead Chevron’s Global Marine business at such an important and exciting time in the industry,” Yavuz said in a press release.

“A key focus will be to explore pathways to support the marine sector’s decarbonization ambitions. As an integrated energy company, we have a responsibility to support customers into this new era and beyond.

“Together with Chevron’s Renewable Energy Group, we are growing our presence in marine renewable fuels. Our energy transition strategy is to leverage our strengths to safely deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world.”