GP Global's Sisodia Joins Oilmar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Neeraj Sisodia. Image Credit Neeraj Sisodia / Oilmar

Oilmar Shipping and Chartering DMCC (Oilmar) has announced the appointment of Neeraj Sisodia as Credit Risk Manager.

Sisodia started with Oilmar's back-to-back Bunker trading desk last month and join with 20+ years' experience in the maritime and bunkering sectors, having held roles with BW Gas, Lloyd's List Intelligence, Ocean Intelligence (S&P Global) and Dynamar BV among others.

He was most recently Lead Bunker Credit Management (Global) with the GP Global group.

The appointment follows Oilmar's development from a Tanker Chartering house buying bunkers to having a dedicated bunker trading desk.

"I am really excited and to begin a new journey in my career with the Oilmar group. I hope to utilize my experience and knowledge to build a strong credit management function to a strengthen the bunkering venture and make it a success," Sisodia commented.

Contact details for Neeraj Sisodia re as follows:

Tel: +971 4 443 08 19

Fax: +971 4 422 67 61

Mob: +91 77349 53353

Email: credit@oilmarshipping.com