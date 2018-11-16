ClearLynx Lite Launchd

ClearLynx lite launchd. Image Credit: Clearlynx

ClearLynx, LLC, has launched the previously announced "Lite" version of its platform.

“Our new ClearLynx LITE product gives you access to the latest marine fuel market intel, essential for your preparation for 2020, whatever your involvement with the global shipping community,” the technology company says.

The new online tool is designed to provide information to everyone - not just buyers - that needs information on ports, supply, and price data heading into 2020 and the new global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel.

Among the changes, the company says it has also added more depth to its explanations of fuel products.

More information and a free trial can be found here: https://www.clearlynx.com/home/clearlynxlite

An additional version, ClearLynx LITE+, is also in the works and will add the inquiry and order management modules from the established ClearLynx Bunker Platform software.