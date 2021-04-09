FOBAS Alert: Off Specification Fuels from Las Palmas and Houston

by FOBAS

In recent weeks, FOBAS has tested several samples from Las Palmas and Houston, which had tested Total Sediment Potential (TSP) results exceeding the ISO8217 specification limit of 0.10% m/m.

The Las Palmas samples were all VSLFO fuels and TSP results ranged from 0.16% m/m to 0.39% m/m. Extended analysis indicated these results were due to both precipitated asphaltenic material and extraneous dirt.

The Houston samples were all VSLFO fuels and TSP results ranged from 0.17% m/m to 0.24% m/m. Extended analysis indicated these results were due to both precipitated asphaltenic material and extraneous dirt.

Fuels with high sediments can result in excessive sludge deposition in tanks and throughout the

handling and treatment/fuel injection systems. Furthermore, in certain cases the attempted use of such fuels may result in highly compromised combustion leading to engine and turbocharger damage.

In view of the above, if your ships are planning to bunker in these ports, we recommend that suppliers are advised of your concerns regarding the stability of the fuel in the area, and that they provide you with additional reassurance that they will adhere to the ISO 8217 requirements for the grade ordered.

Additional attention should be given to the collection of bunker samples. It should be ensured that all parties have witnessed the sampling process and have signed witness forms accordingly, and that the supporting documentation includes records of all the samples considered representative of the fuel as loaded.

If you require any further information about this Bulletin, please contact us at fobas@lr.org or speak to one of our consultants on +44 (0)330 414 1000 (Southampton UK), +44 (0)1642 440991 Redcar (UK), +65 3163 0888 (Singapore), +30 211 990 7732 (Greece). For anything urgent, please contact us via our out of office number, +44 (0)1642 425660.