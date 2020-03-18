Shipping Groups to Hold Conference Calls to Discuss Pandemic Impact

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ICS Secretary General Guy Platten says Thursday's conference call will the the first in a series of them. Image Credit: ICS

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) plans to hold conference calls with other shipping groups from around the world to discuss ways of mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global trade, it said Wednesday.

The organization intends to arrange the first of these calls on Thursday, it said in a statement on its website.

"This meeting will not be a one-off, but the beginning of a series of regular conference calls with our national associations in response to the significant challenge facing the world, our seafarers and the global shipping community," Guy Platten, secretary general of the ICS, said in the statement.

The ICS has already provided input on the subject to the European Union, it said.