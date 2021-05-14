Majority of VLCCs Will Have Scrubbers by 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Most VLCCs will soon be burning HSFO again. File Image / Pixabay

A majority of VLCCs will have scrubbers equipped by 2025, according to shipping intelligence service Alphatanker.

The company noted the forecast in a monthly newsletter on Thursday, citing information from brokerage BRS.

"Considering that BRS data imply that by 2025 the majority of the VLCC fleet will be scrubber-equipped (this is not forecast to occur in any other segment), there is now a real case for the Baltic Exchange to introduce parallel scrubber-fitted TCE assessments for VLCC voyages," Alphatanker said.

The current forward curve for bunker prices in Singapore suggests the VLSFO-HSFO spread there will average $123/mt over the next 12 months, the company added, further boosting the case for scrubbers.

Ship & Bunker pricing put the spread at $114.50/mt on Thursday.