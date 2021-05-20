Sovcomflot LNG Bunker Purchases Total 62,000 MT Since 2018

by Ship & Bunker News Team

In the 150th operation the tanker Korolev Prospect received 600 mt of LNG from Shell outside Port Canaveral. Image Credit: Sovcomflot

Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot has bought a total of 62,000 mt of LNG as a bunker fuel since 2018.

The company revealed the figure in an emailed statement on Thursday announcing its 150th LNG bunker operation with Shell for its gas-powered Aframax tankers.

In the 150th operation the tanker Korolev Prospect received 600 mt of LNG from Shell outside Port Canaveral using the barge Q-LNG 4000.

"LNG fuelling infrastructure expands, as demonstrated by SCF and Shell with a number of firsts in North West Europe and the Baltics in 2018-2019, and more recently in the USA and Mediterranean, so we believe the business case for dual-fuelled tankers only increases further," Sergey Popravko, chief operating officer at Sovcomflot, said in the statement.

"We remain grateful to all involved ashore and at sea that all 150 marine LNG fuelling operations to date have been performed safely and securely, whether in ballast or laden condition or simultaneously with cargo operations."