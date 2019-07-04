Louis Dreyfus Armateurs Joins Push for Wind Power

The SeaWing automated kite system. Image Credit: AirSeas / Airbus

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) is the latest player to join the growing push for a return of wind-power propulsion in the maritime industry, having become the latest member to join The International Windship Association (IWSA).

"We are very excited by the development of wind solutions as a key answer to the decarbonisation challenges we are facing today and it is only natural for us to join the International Windship Association in its drive to further develop these technologies," said LDA President, Edouard Louis-Dreyfus.

LDA Group owns, charters, and operates over 100 vessels worldwide and counts Airbus among its customers.

Airbus has recently been testing the SeaWing kite sail solution from its spin-off company AirSeas, with positive results.

"We are delighted to welcome the Louis Dreyfus Armateurs group to the IWSA, LDA are a major player in the shipping industry with over 165 years experience and a really forward-thinking approach to decarbonisation." said Gavin Allwright, IWSA Secretary General.

"Wind-assist and primary wind propulsion is increasingly being viewed as a credible, viable and economic option and we look forward to working with the LDA team to further the uptake of 21st century wind propulsion solutions for the commercial fleet."