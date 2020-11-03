IBIA Postpones Annual Convention's Panel Discussions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The convention was due to launch on Tuesday. Image Credit: IBIA

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) has postponed the live sections of its annual convention by a week because of technical issues, the organisation said Tuesday.

Delegates can still view the on-demand presentations which is are now available, IBIA added.

The live panel sessions due to be held on November 4 and 5 have been moved to November 11 and 12.

"Due to unexpected technical issues, the platform isn't working quite as intended," IBIA said in a note to those registered for the convention Tuesday.

"To put this in a different way: there is a problem with the conference venue, and to ensure we have a fully functional venue we proceeded with the difficult decision to postpone."